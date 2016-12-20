New Mountlake Terrace Police Officer Darold Phinney sworn in

New officer Darold Phinney was sworn in to serve the Mountlake Terrace Police Department Monday night.

Before getting to this point, however, Phinney had to pass a rigerous background test and graduate from the Basic Law Enforcement Academy.

Mountlake Terrace Police Chief Greg Wilson said, even though there are openings in the department and many people apply to those positions, only five to 10 percent of applicants pass the background check.

“Even though we have openings, we want to make sure we maintain our standard to bring in quality people,” Wilson said, “because of the tremendous responsibility they have out there on the street in protecting and serving the public.”

Phinney passed that test and Friday, Dec. 16, he graduated from the academy. Starting Tuesday, Dec. 20, he will be working with a field training officer for about three months before he will be working on his own.

Phinney said he can’t wait to begin working.

“I’ve been looking forward to three different dates for a very long time now, and they all fall in the same week so my heart has been racing for two weeks,” he said. “Those dates were graduating from the academy, getting sworn in and my first day of work.”

Phinney lives with his wife and two children in Lake Stevens. He was born and raised in Everett and attended Washington State University, where he played football. During his time there, he said the team made it to the Rose Bowl, but lost to the University of Michigan.

He worked as an EMT for a few years after graduating. Now, he’s pursuing his dream of becoming an officer.

While at the academy, he said his TAC officers and colleagues had nothing but positive things to say about the Mountlake Terrace Police Department and its police chief.

“It’s a place that I look forward to calling home,” Phinney said.

–By Natalie Covate