New initiative puts food and supplies in MLT officer vehicles for those in need

Mountlake Terrace police officers now carry bags full of food and supplies for community members in need.

The initiative was started by the Mountlake Terrace Police Department, in partnership with the Mountlake Terrace Business Association. The organizations put together community resource and supply bags containing food and non-food items, as well as pamphlets and brochures with information about local shelters, housing assistance, treatment and mental health programs. The bags will be carried inside first responder vehicles.

The purpose of the Community Outreach Supply and Resource Program is to assist the police department in building trusting and quality relationships with community members by providing those in need with access to basic supplies and resources.

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department strives to build strong, sustainable, trusting and effective relationships between the community and police. While progress has been made, the department continues to strengthen the trust with the citizens they serve in order to be truly effective.

First responders will distribute the contents of the bags to members of the community who are in need of such supplies and services.

“The idea of and proposal for this program was generated by our first responders who recognized the need. It truly represents our personnel’s commitment to serving our community members with compassion,” said Police Chief Greg Wilson.