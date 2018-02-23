New four-hour parking limit signs posted outside Veterans Memorial Park

New four-hour parking signs have been installed near Veterans Memorial Park, located at 23400 58th Ave. W.

Parking is limited to four hours between the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m., seven days a week.

According to a post on NextMLT.com, “The signs were in response to a park user’s request that the parking be available for park users during the day. Upon further investigation by city staff, it ends up that this area was designated as four-hour parking back in 1995, though apparently signs were never installed. Limiting parking on city streets requires an ordinance by the city council.”

The section of 58th Avenue West near the park is often used by commuters after parking at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center fills up.