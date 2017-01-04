New Everett Clinic announced in nearby Edmonds

The Everett Clinic Tuesday announced that on Jan. 16 it will open an outpatient surgery center and urgent care walk-in clinic at 21401 72nd Ave. W. in Edmonds.

“The surgery and specialty center in Edmonds is a wonderful complement to our enhanced primary care clinic that recently opened in Shoreline,” said Chris Knapp, chief executive officer of the Everett Clinic.

The approximately 31,507-square-foot clinic will be home to three operating rooms, the clinic announcement said.

In March, a number of medical specialists will join the Edmonds clinic, including orthopedics, ear nose and throat (ENT), hand surgery, physiatry, general surgery and advanced imaging through mammography, CT and MRI. Dr. Scott Schaaf will serve as the Edmonds surgery center’s medical director.

The surgery center will be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The walk-in clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

In March, patients can call 425-304-1101 to make appointments for specialty care. For more information go to everettclinic.com/edmonds.