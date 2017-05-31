Neighbors can meet the MLT Sound Transit Light Rail Station artist Thursday

The City of Mountlake Terrace is hosting a “Meet the Artist” event on Thursday, June 1 from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. at the Interim City Hall Council Chambers, 6100 219th St. S.W., Ste. 220. Artist Kipp Kobayashi has been selected to create the public art for the city’s Sound Transit Light Rail Station.

Kipp Kobayashi is an artist and environmental designer focused on the creation of public places. His work explores the human dynamics that occur within these spaces and how they merge with the physical characteristics of the specific environment, transforming them into living entities composed of our collective thoughts, actions and experiences.

The “Meet the Artist” event will provide an opportunity for the public to meet the artist, ask questions about, and provide feedback on the public art to be created for the Mountlake Terrace Light Rail Station. Mr. Kobayashi is very interested in meeting the residents of Mountlake Terrace so that he may create artwork that reflects the community.