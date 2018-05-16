Nearby businesses hosting Clothes for Kids clothing drive this month

Throughout the month of May, Chick-fil-A in Lynnwood and the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring a clothing drive to benefit Clothes For Kids.

Clothes for Kids is a nonprofit organization that provides clothes to local kids in need, including those in the Edmonds School District.

If you would like to participate, you can bring your donations of new socks and underwear to any of these drop-off locations in Lynnwood:

Chick-fil-A – 3026 196th St. S.W.

Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce – 3815 196th St. S.W., Suite 136

Lynnwood Golf Course – 20200 68th Ave. W.

SHAG Alderwood Apartments – 18420 36th Ave. W.

Sprint (inside H Mart) – 3333 184th St. S.W., Unit D

Umpqua Bank – 19230 Alderwood Mall Pkwy., Ste. 110

“We are so grateful to the community for continuing to support Clothes For Kids and our mission to empower local students to have confidence and a readiness to learn,” said Joy Ingram, Executive Director at Clothes For Kids. “Since August, we have distributed 12,000 pairs of new socks and 12,000 pairs of new underwear to local students in need, and we hope to serve even more students next year.”

Clothes For Kids, a local independent non-profit, has been providing low-income students with free school clothing since 1984. You can help empower students and strengthen families in our community through your advocacy, volunteerism, and donations to Clothes For Kids. For more information, please go to www.clothesforkids.org.