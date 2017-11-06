National Alliance on Mental Illness to present events in Everett, Lynnwood

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Snohomish) has a number of presentations this fall, including one in Everett and several at the Verdant Community Wellness Center in Lynnwood:

NAMI Family and Friends Seminar Saturday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Providence Everett: This four-hour seminar informs and supports people who have loved ones with a mental health condition. Participants learn about diagnoses, treatment, recovery, communication strategies, crisis preparation and NAMI resources. The goal of this program is to offer practical skills and information to address immediate concerns. Registration required — register at www.nami.org/Find-Support/NAMI-Programs/NAMI-Family-friends

NAMI Presents in conjunction with Verdant:

Thursday, Nov. 16, 7-8:30 p.m. Film Night – Showing of “Torrey Pines”: an award-winning stop action coming-of-age story of a trans youth on a road trip with a mother suffering from schizophrenia. The film will be followed by a discussion with the film-maker, Clyde Petersen.

Thursday, Nov. 30, 3-4:30 p.m. Supported Work and Meaningful Activities in Recovery: A panel discussion of 1) supported work opportunities, 2) an NAMI initiative to start a clubhouse model in Snohomish county and 3) a local horticultural therapy program. The panel includes representatives from Bridgeways, Farmer Frog and NAMI Clubhouse Initiative.

Thursday Nov. 30, 7-8:30 p.m. Finding yourself outside the gender binary? Psychotherapist Kristen Knapick, MA, LMHC, bring over 20 years of ezperience working and training within her specialty — assisting LGBTQ individuals and others exploring gender and sexualtiy issues. Her talk is geared for individuals living on the fringes of gender and sexuality. This includes, but is not limited to, those who identify as queer, trans, and gender variant, and the family members and friends of those individuals.

Friday, Dec. 15, 7-8:30 p.m. 1st Psychotic Episode Interventions Study. Dr. Maria Monroe-DeVita of PBHJP, along with Dr. Mike McDonell of WSU, will be leading a training Implementation and Evaluation of the first-ever Washington State DBHR-funded First Episode Psychosis pilot in Yakima through Central Washington Comprehensive Mental Health. The program is called New Journeys.