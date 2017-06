Music in the Park is coming to Brier on July 19.

The evening event will feature local artists and take place at Brier City Park, 2903 228th St. S.W., from 6:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Anyone who would like to volunteer or get involved, please contact briermusicinthepark@gmail.com. For more information, click here.

The lineup for the event is as follows:

6:30-7:15 p.m.: Centerpiece

7:30-8:15 p.m.: The Mighty Dreadful Stringband

8:30-9:45 p.m.: Buzz Brümp