Mudslide cancels Sounder train service to Sunday Sounder FC match

Sound Transit reported Sunday morning that Sounder train north line service to the Sounders FC match against NY Red Bull today, March 19, has been canceled due to a mudslide. Riders can take regularly scheduled bus service to the match.

To Seattle, from the Edmonds Sounder train station, take Community Transit Route 116 from Bay 1 to the Lynnwood Transit Center. Transfer to ST Express Route 512. Or you can take the 512 from the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center.

After the match, the ST Express Route 512 leaves from 4th Avenue South and South Jackson Street. To return to the Edmonds Sounder train station, travel to the Lynnwood Transit Center and transfer to Community Transit Route 116 at Bay 2.