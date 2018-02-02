Mudslide cancels Sounder commuter train service Friday

Sound Transit on Friday canceled its north line Sounder commuter train service between Everett and Seattle due to a mudslide on the train tracks.

According to our online news partner The Seattle Times, debris from a 150-foot slope slammed into the main rail track between Howard Park and the city of Mukilteo, BNSF Railway spokesman Gus Melonas said.

Crews were working to remove the 10-foot-deep, 20-foot-long slide, but passenger traffic between Everett and Seattle has been suspended for 48 hours, Melonas told The Times. Freight traffic is moving slowly through the slide area on an adjacent track.

Sound Transit announced the following special bus service information for Friday afternoon’s commute, along with regularly scheduled service.

All special buses will allow pre-boarding at 5th Avenue South and Weller Street (facing south) and depart from 4th Avenue South and South Jackson Street:

Seattle to Edmonds: 4:05 p.m., 4:33 p.m., 5:05 p.m. and 5:35 p.m. Riders may also board regularly scheduled Community Transit Route 416 at 5th and James at 3:57 p.m., 4:27 p.m., 4:58 p.m., 5:31 p.m. and 5:57 p.m.

Edmonds to Mukilteo: Take Community Transit 116 to Lynnwood Transit Center and transfer to Community Transit 113 at Bay B3

Edmonds to Everett: Take Community Transit 116 to Ash Way Park and Ride and transfer to ST Express 532

If there are no additional blocking events, north line Sounder train service will resume Monday, Feb. 5. Commuters are advised to monitor Rider Alerts for updates prior to their commute.