MTYAA to host youth football fundamentals camp on Aug. 3 & 4

MTYAA Hawks Youth Football will hold a free fundamentals camp on Thursday, Aug. 3 and Friday, Aug. 4 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Kids ages 6-14 from Mountlake Terrace, Brier and Lynnwood are welcome to attend. It will be at Lake Ballinger Playfield, 23000 Lakeview Dr. in Mountlake Terrace.

During the camp, kids will learn proper blocking, tackling and position techniques. Athletes will also learn drills to improve strength, speed and flexibility, as well as basic offensive and defensive fundamentals.

A waiver must be filled out and turned in the first day of camp. To view the waiver, click here.