MTHS ‘Zombie Prom’ ensemble receives honorable mention in 5th Avenue Theater Awards

The drama departments of Edmonds Heights K-12, Meadowdale High School and Mountlake Terrace High School can take a bow as the departments all received nods from the 5th Avenue 2017 Theater Awards on Tuesday.

Edmonds-Heights received three award nominations and three honorable mentions for a pair of musical productions during the 2016-2017 school year, Jane Eyre and The Addams Family – A New Musical Comedy. In addition, Sophie Burnett was recognized for a special honor nomination for student achievement.

Meadowdale received one award nomination and four honorable mentions for their production of Thoroughly Modern Millie earlier this spring. Conor McLaughlin was also nabbed for a special honor nomination for student achievement.

Mountlake Terrace’s Matt Correa and Flynn Thomas received an honorable mention for their portrayal of The Motorwise Guys in the school’s production of Zombie Prom – The Musical last January.

The 5th Avenue Awards are presented by the educational division of the 5th Avenue Theater in Seattle. This year awards’ judges saw 122 high school musical productions from throughout Washington State. The awards will be presented to winners in a ceremony at the 5th Avenue Theater on June 12.

5th Avenue 2017 Theater Awards nominations, honorable mentions, Edmonds School District drama departments

Edmonds-Heights K-12 drama department

* Outstanding Performance by an Actress in A Supporting Role, Darian Conn as Mrs. Fairfax in Jane Eyre

* Outstanding Hair and Make-up Design, The Addams Family – A New Musical Comedy

* Outstanding Lobby Display, The Addams Family – A New Musical Comedy

* Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Featured Ensemble Role – Honorable Mention, Olivia Elliott as Helen, Jane Eyre

* Outstanding Music Direction – Honorable Mention, Jane Eyre

* Outstanding Performance by a Chorus – Honorable Mention, Jane Eyre

* Special Honors: Student Achievement, Sophie Burnett

Meadowdale High School drama department

* Outstanding Orchestra, Thoroughly Modern Millie

* Outstanding Direction – Honorable Mention, Thoroughly Modern Millie

* Outstanding Lighting Design – Honorable Mention, Thoroughly Modern Millie

* Outstanding Stage Crew – Honorable Mention, Thoroughly Modern Millie

* Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role – Honorable Mention, Elle Fisher as Miss Dorothy, Thoroughly Modern Millie

* Special Honors: Student Achievement, Conor McLaughlin

Mountlake Terrace High School drama department

* Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Group – Honorable Mention, The Motorwise Guys (Matt Correa and Flynn Thomas), Zombie Prom – The Musical



–By Doug Petrowski