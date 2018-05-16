MTHS wins 2A Baseball Academic State Championships with 3.610 average GPA

While the Hawks have hopes of succeeding throughout the WIAA 2A State Baseball Tournament that begin on Saturday, May 19, Mountlake Terrace can already boost of winning a state title.

The Hawks are the 2017-2018 WIAA 2A Baseball Academic State Champions with the highest student athlete grade point average among all 2A baseball squads in the state.The 15 members of the Terrace varsity baseball team have an average GPA of 3.610, tops in the 2A classification.

The Mountlake Terrace baseball team, as well as all the other academic champions from throughout the 2017-2018 school year, will receive a plaque from the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association later this month commemorating the accomplishment.

–By Doug Petrowski