MTHS trombone section, soloists honored during Essentially Ellington

Mountlake Terrace High School’s Jazz 1 band won several awards during Essentially Ellington 2018 this weekend.

Mountlake Terrace High School was honored during Saturday night’s awards ceremony with the Outstanding Trombone Section award. Additionally, soloist Sophie Parsons was given an Honorable Mention for her bass performance, and Gian Neri was awarded Outstanding Guitar.

First, second and third place overall were given to Dillard Center for the Arts (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.), Newark Academy (Livingston, N.J.) and Tuscon Jazz Institute (Tuscon, Ariz.) respectively. Roosevelt High School (Seattle) and Beloit Memorial High School (Beloit, Wisc.) received honorable mentions.