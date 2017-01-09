MTHS to host meeting Monday discussing student safety

Mountlake Terrace High School will host a community meeting on Monday night in response to two emergency expulsions last week.

The first expulsion was regarding a student’s post on a social media website that was perceived as a threat, and the second was regarding a student who brought a pellet gun to school.

School administrators called for a meeting after the second emergency expulsion, saying in a letter to parents that the meeting will cover student safety issues with parents, students and school officials.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace High School theater.