MTHS Technology Student Association brings home multiple awards from regional competitions

The Mountlake Terrace High School Technology Student Association (TSA) has had a fruitful January, bringing home numerous awards from two regional competitions.

Terrace TSA students earned honors in Structural Engineering, Problem Solving, On-Demand Video, Extemporaneous Speech and Dragster Design at the Jan. 13 TSA Regional held at Mountlake Terrace High School.

On Jan. 6, Terrace students picked up top awards in Structural Engineering, Debating Technological Issues and Essays on Technology at the Jackson High School Regional.

This Saturday, Jan. 20, Brier Terrace Middle School will host a TSA Regional competition for middle school students from around the area. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

TSA Regional Competition awards, MTHS Regional, Jan. 13 (MTHS TSA results)

Structural Engineering: Trevor Doan and Ethan Cruz – 2nd place

Problem Solving: Michael Malysh and Nick Boen – 1st place; Alec Ung and Andy Shaw – 3rd place

On-Demand Video: Tony Le, Matthew Khajehpour, Daniel Quach, Reece Newhouse, Andy Shaw, Robert Krieger – 1st place

Extemporaneous Speech: Matthew Khajehpour – 1st place; Amy Harris – 3rd place

Dragster Design: Michael Malysh – 2nd place

TSA Regional Competition awards, Jackson HS Regional, Jan. 6 (MTHS TSA results)

Structural Engineering: Ryan Bagaason and Aidan Alderson – 1st place

Debating Technological Issues: Cole Johnston and Meghan Park – 1st place

Essays on Technology: Nolan Degarlis – 2nd place; Reigen Chea – 3rd place

–By Doug Petrowski