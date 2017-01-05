MTHS swimmer, wrestler featured on Athlete Highlights posters

Two of Mountlake Terrace High School’s top winter sports’ student athletes have been selected for the January edition of the Athlete Highlights posters now on display around town.

Pavel Oliferovskiy and Zach Haroian were chosen for the honor by the Hawk wrestling and swim team coaches, respectively.

“Pavel is an excellent role model on-and-off the wrestling mat,” said Grant Thompson, coach of the Mountlake Terrace Hawks wrestling team. “He has developed an impressive repertoire of leadership skills across the past couple of years. He possesses an admirable work ethic and routinely strives for success. Pavel has a strong chance of ending the 2016-2017 season on the podium at State.”

“Beyond this year’s wrestling season, I have the upmost confidence that Pavel will go on to accomplish great things in life,” Thompson concluded.

“Zach is a senior Co-Captain and four-year letterman for the Mountlake Terrace High School boys swim,” said Hawk boys swim Coach Nolan Welfringer. “He is an integral part of the team, representing the emotional leadership as well as the lead-by-example experience needed on a young team. Zach will be leading this team to districts and hopefully on to State.”

The MTHS Athlete Highlights program is sponsored by the school’s Sports Booster Club; for more information on the group click http://www.eteamz.com/mthssportsboosterclub/.

–By Doug Petrowski