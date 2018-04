1 of 2

Mountlake Terrace High School was one of multiple local schools to participate in a walkout Friday to call for stricter gun laws.

The march on Friday, April 20 marked 19 years since the Columbine High School shooting. It was a nationwide walkout. At Mountlake Terrace High School, the walkout began at 10 a.m. and lasted until 1:50 p.m., according to the MTHS Hawkeye.

–Photos by Teresa Bonilla, MTHS Hawkeye