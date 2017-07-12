MTHS students take top prize in Holocaust Center contest for anti-bullying video

A group of tenth graders at Mountlake Terrace High School won second place in the Holocaust Center for Humanity’s 2017 Writing, Art and Film contest.

Andy Shaw, Reece Newhouse, Robert Krieger, and Daniel Quach won the first place award for a short film called “Do Not Go Gentle,” demonstrating what students can do to stand up to bullying.

The group will be honored by a community reception on July 16 at the Henry and Sandra Friedman Holocaust Center for Humanity. Their work will be featured at the Holocaust Center, as well as during events and in publications throughout the year.

A total of 913 students submitted projects to the contest this year.

To view the first-place entry by the group of local students, click here.

