MTHS Students of the Month for December

Student Name: Maddie Grennan

Mother’s Name: Kerri Grennan

Father’s Name: Robert Grennan

GPA: 3.6

Clubs & Activities: Link Crew, Rowdy Rooters

ASB: Class president of my medical assisting class at Sno-Isle Tech

Honors: Link Crew President

Community Service: Co-founder of Delivering a Difference, an organization dedicated to help the homeless community in Seattle; I also volunteer in elementary school special needs classes

Future Educational Goals: I plan on going to Western Washington University in the fall, then in two years apply to University of Washington Nursing school as well as UCLA school of nursing

Future Career Goals: I wish to become a registered nurse, I plan on specializing in pediatrics as well as mental health

Student Name: Isaac Otis

Mother’s Name: Kami Otis

Father’s Name: Jerome Otis

GPA: 3.94

Clubs & Activities: I am the Managing Editor of the Hawkeye and a member or Link Crew.

Honors: I have been a member of honors society my entire high school career.

Awards: I have received an AP Scholar Award, and a 3rd place award for multimedia story of the year at the 2016 national journalism convention in Denver.

Community Service: I have volunteered for organizations that provide meals for the less fortunate and others that raise awareness for heart disease in the African American community.

Significant School Project: I am currently working on a project in STEM English 12 Bioscience that is aimed at researching the effects of using a bacterial vector on reducing a vaccine’s dependency on cold-chain transport.

Future Educational Goals: My goal is to study biochemistry and immunology at a four-year university.

Future Career Goals: I would love to be a research scientist.

Anything else we should know? I am honored to be recognized by my teachers and administration.