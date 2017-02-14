MTHS student serves as page for state Rep. Derek Stanford

Ciara Laney, a student at Mountlake Terrace High School, served as a page in the Washington State House of Representatives last week.

Sponsored by state Rep. Derek Stanford (D-Bothell), Ciara is the daughter of Maria and John Laney of Lynnwood. Pages perform a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the House floor.

In addition to contributing to the efficient operation of the Legislature, pages spend two hours each day in a classroom setting learning about the legislative process.

Laney is involved with the Hawkeye student newspaper at Mountlake Terrace High School, DECA, Key Club, and also serves as Freshman Associated Student Body Secretary, among other extra-curricular activities. Laney’s parents met as pages, and she is carrying on the family tradition of paging for the Washington state legislature.