MTHS student emergency expelled after threatening social media post

A student at Mountlake Terrace High School has been emergency expelled after posting a photo of bullets with the caption “Be prepared.”

An email sent to families from Principal Greg Schwab said the post was perceived as a threat to the school, though there is no information pointing to the threat being credible or directed at the school.

“There was no mention of MTHS in the post, but since this was made by one of our students, we are acting out of an abundance of caution,” Schwab said in an email. “As an additional precautionary measure, we have police on campus.”

Mountlake Terrace police have been contacted by the school. Brier police officers have met with the student and his family.

“It was an irresponsible social media post. Due to the disruption this has caused, the student has been emergency expelled,” Schwab said.

Schwab also encouraged students to attend school on Wednesday, for parents to discuss responsible social media use with their children and for students not to spread rumors about the situation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.