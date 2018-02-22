MTHS sophomore wins Best of Show in 2018 Scholastic Art Awards

More than two dozen Edmonds School District high schoolers were recognized for their submissions to the 2018 Scholastic Art Awards, the longest-running recognition program for creative teens in the country.
Leading the way of local high school artists was sophomore Clare Kaiyala, a sophomore at Mountlake Terrace High School, who was one of just five Snohomish County winners of the Scholastic Art Awards top prize, the American Vision Award Best of Show.
All of the local Scholastic Art Award winners currently have their artworks on display in the Emerging Young Artists’ Gallery of the Schack Art Center, 2921 Hoyt Avenue in Everett; the exhibit continues through March 4.
2018 Scholastic Art Awards – Edmonds School District recipients
American Vision Award Best of Show
Claire Kaiyala, Mountlake Terrace High School
Gold Key Recipients
Ken Razo, Edmonds-Woodway High School
Anna Pizzuto, Lynnwood High School
Natasha Connaughton, Meadowdale High School
Taylor Dobbins, Meadowdale High School
Brianne Wallace, Meadowdale High School
Xuan Zhou, Meadowdale High School
Claire Kaiyala, Mountlake Terrace High School
Flynn Thomas, Mountlake Terrace High School
Silver Key Recipients
Faith Lehde, Edmonds-Woodway High School
Tina Masoum, Edmonds-Woodway High School
Ken Razo, Edmonds-Woodway High School
Jen Diaz, Lynnwood High School
David Nelson-Leang, Lynnwood High School
Giselle Iseli, Madrona K-8 School
Nicholaus Hart, Meadowdale High School
Adriana Valadez, Meadowdale High School
Ryan Coffman, Mountlake Terrace High School
Honorable Mention Recipients
Kaiona Apio, Edmonds-Woodway High School
Angus Rate, Edmonds-Woodway High School
Ken Razo, Edmonds-Woodway High School
Emma Van Tassell, Edmonds-Woodway High School
Dominic Demartini, Lynnwood High School
David Nelson-Leang, Lynnwood High School
Giselli Iseli, Madrona K-8 School
Miranda Bass, Meadowdale High School
Hailey Coltrain, Meadowdale High School
Miette DeLisle, Meadowdale High School
Lina Faraj, Meadowdale High School
–By Doug Petrowski