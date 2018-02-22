MTHS sophomore wins Best of Show in 2018 Scholastic Art Awards

More than two dozen Edmonds School District high schoolers were recognized for their submissions to the 2018 Scholastic Art Awards, the longest-running recognition program for creative teens in the country.

Leading the way of local high school artists was sophomore Clare Kaiyala, a sophomore at Mountlake Terrace High School, who was one of just five Snohomish County winners of the Scholastic Art Awards top prize, the American Vision Award Best of Show.

All of the local Scholastic Art Award winners currently have their artworks on display in the Emerging Young Artists’ Gallery of the Schack Art Center, 2921 Hoyt Avenue in Everett; the exhibit continues through March 4.

2018 Scholastic Art Awards – Edmonds School District recipients

American Vision Award Best of Show

Claire Kaiyala, Mountlake Terrace High School

Gold Key Recipients

Ken Razo, Edmonds-Woodway High School

Anna Pizzuto, Lynnwood High School

Natasha Connaughton, Meadowdale High School

Taylor Dobbins, Meadowdale High School

Brianne Wallace, Meadowdale High School

Xuan Zhou, Meadowdale High School

Claire Kaiyala, Mountlake Terrace High School

Flynn Thomas, Mountlake Terrace High School

Silver Key Recipients

Faith Lehde, Edmonds-Woodway High School

Tina Masoum, Edmonds-Woodway High School

Ken Razo, Edmonds-Woodway High School

Jen Diaz, Lynnwood High School

David Nelson-Leang, Lynnwood High School

Giselle Iseli, Madrona K-8 School

Nicholaus Hart, Meadowdale High School

Adriana Valadez, Meadowdale High School

Ryan Coffman, Mountlake Terrace High School

Honorable Mention Recipients

Kaiona Apio, Edmonds-Woodway High School

Angus Rate, Edmonds-Woodway High School

Ken Razo, Edmonds-Woodway High School

Emma Van Tassell, Edmonds-Woodway High School

Dominic Demartini, Lynnwood High School

David Nelson-Leang, Lynnwood High School

Giselli Iseli, Madrona K-8 School

Miranda Bass, Meadowdale High School

Hailey Coltrain, Meadowdale High School

Miette DeLisle, Meadowdale High School

Lina Faraj, Meadowdale High School

–By Doug Petrowski