MTHS softball player Jazz Zenk named WIAA Athlete of the Week

Mountlake Terrace Hawks senior Jazz Zenk was named a Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) Athlete of the Week for her performances on the softball diamond the week of April 15-21.

Zenk hit .667 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and 11 RBI in three Hawk victories during the week. In Terrace’s contest against Marysville-Getchell, Zenk went 5-for-5 at the plate with a double, a triple and five RBI’s in addition striking out four Chargers and earning the mound victory.

Each week during the school year, the WIAA recognizes one male and one female student athlete in each sport statewide who excelled in competition. Zenk is the first Hawk to win a WIAA Athlete of the Week award this school year.