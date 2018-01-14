MTHS senior Khyree Armstead nominated as potential player in McDonald’s All-American Games

Mountlake Terrace senior Khyree Armstead has been selected as a nominee to possibly play in the 41st annual McDonald’s All-American Games, a prestigious high school all-star event scheduled to take place in Atlanta on March 28.

Armstead is one of 283 high school seniors now eligible for the 24 roster spots available in the boys all-star game.

“The 41st McDonald’s All American Games nominees list represents the most talented boys and girls in high school basketball, not only within their communities but representing the best in the country,” said Morgan Wooten, Hall-of-Fame basketball coach and McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee Chairman.

The selected seniors were nominated by their high school coaches, athletic directors, principals and members of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee.

Armstead is one of only 13 boys nominated from Washington state; 11 girls from Washington are among the 424 nominees in the running nationwide for 24 roster spots in the girls’ all-star game, to be played just before the boys’ game on March 28.

Armstead will find out if he has been selected to play in the boys’ All American game when the event’s final roster is announced on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

No Mountlake Terrace Hawk has ever been picked to play in the McDonald’s All American Games, but one individual closely associated with the school has a history with the event. Athletic Director Kim Stewart played in the inaugural Capital Classic, a precursor of the MCDonald’s All American Games, in 1974. Stewart, a basketball star for Ballard High School, scored seven points and had five rebounds in the national high school all-star game played before 14,293 fans in Washington D.C.

The first McDonald’s All American Game was played in 1978; a girls All American Game was added to the event in 2002. The 2018 games will be broadcast live on the ESPN networks.

