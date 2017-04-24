MTHS robotics Team Chill Out takes ninth in World Championships

Mountlake Terrace High School’s robotics Team Chill Out 1778 had a successful weekend in Houston, competing alongside the best teams in the world.

Chill Out ended up taking 9th place out of 67 teams competing in the Hopper Division during the competition on April 19-22.

The team competed with alliance partners from Australia, Turkey, Mexico, China and other parts of the United States.

“Even through teams have come from different cultures and speak different languages, the common game play is enough to overcome the other communication barriers as they work together as an alliance during matches,” the team’s coach and mentor Scott Davidson said. “They were able to be an Alliance Captain and were able to play in the quarterfinals before being eliminated.”

This was the team’s first time qualifying for the World Championship.

“This was a great result for the team and really has given the team energy and confidence that they can compete at this level,” Davidson said. “The students are already looking at ways to improve so they can earn their way back to the World Championships.”

During their trip to Houston, the team also got to tour the NASA Space Center to get an up-close view of modern robots and a Saturn 5 rocket.

Team Chill Out is supported through donations from sponsoring companies and community as a whole. If anyone would like to get involved and assist the team, they can contact Crystal Edwards at roboticsmths@gmail.com.