MTHS robotics Team Chill Out 1778 qualifies for Worlds in Houston

For the first time, Team Chill Out 1778, Mountlake Terrace High School’s robotics team, is heading to the FIRST Robotics World Championship later this month.

It’s a big comeback for the team, which almost folded three years ago due to lack of interest. Two years ago, the team qualified for regionals, but it was close, according to the team’s coach and mentor Scott Davidson.

This year, the team came into the district competition with confidence.

“In our two qualification competitions, we amassed more qualification points than ever before,” Davidson said. “We have also won an award for an innovative robot drive controller we have been working on for a few months.”

That award is called the Innovation in Control Award, which “celebrates an innovative control system or application of control components – electrical, mechanical or software – to provide unique machine functions,” according to the FIRST robotics website.

The team competed in the Pacific Northwest District Semi-finals, and finished the competition with a seventh-place ranking overall out of 155 teams in the Pacific Northwest. The contest was held from April 6-8 in Cheney.

That also gave them enough points to go to the World Championships in Houston from April 19-22.

“The students are very excited and looking forward to seeing all the other world-class teams in Houston,” Davidson said.

The team’s ability to work together helped them reach this goal.

“This team has had to really stick together,” Davidson said. “Sticking together when things are going well is easy, but trusting each other and sticking together when things are not going well is the mark of a strong team.”

For more information about the team, click here to visit its website, or click here to follow them on Twitter.