MTHS Robotics Club to hold fundraiser at Panda Express on 196th Street Friday

The Mountlake Terrace High School Robotics Club is hoping to have some hungry supporters come Friday.

The club is conducting a fundraiser at Panda Express, 4120 196th Street Southwest on Friday, March 9. The restaurant will donate 20 percent of sales with the accompanying coupon between the hours of 5-9 p.m. to the club.

Download the MTHS Robotics Club fundraiser coupon at http://mths.edmonds.wednet.edu/cms/One.aspx?portalId=315259&pageId=1516614&contextId.128634=1516615&parentId.128634=1516616&returnTo=1516616&objectId.128634=7618257¤tDate=2018-03-06&view=monthly.

FIRST big robot competitions for the Pacific Northwest District, including the MTHS Robotics Club, begin later this month.