MTHS PTSA to host Grad Night Party fundraiser Saturday

The Mountlake Terrace High School PTSA is presenting a Class of 2017 Grad Night Party fundraiser on Saturday, May 20, from 6-10 p.m. at Big E Ales in Lynnwood. All proceeds from the event will go to helping meet expenses for this year’s all-night safe-and-sober graduation night party for the MTHS Class of 2017.

The fundraiser, for ages 21 and older, will feature beverages, appetizers, games, a silent auction, a wine toss and a 50/50 raffle. Live music will be provided by the band The Stray Dogs with MTHS Principal Greg Schwab on bass.

Auction items at the event include preseason Seahawk tickets and a Seahawk jacket, restaurant gift certificates, a spa package, VIP seating and parking at next month’s MTHS graduation commencement and more.

Tickets for the fundraiser are $20 (which includes one free drink) and will be available at the door. Attendees can save $5 by purchasing their ticket in advance at https://squareup.com/market/mountlake-terrace-high-school-ptsa-7-dot-2-170.

For more information on the fundraiser, visit the Facebook event at this link. Big E Ales is located at 5030 208th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

–By Doug Petrowski