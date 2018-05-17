MTHS PTSA now accepting nominations for teacher, staff member honors

The MTHS Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) is accepting nominations for their annual awards honoring an individual teacher and a staff member or volunteer that has excelled in their efforts to benefit students at the school.

Nominations are open for the Outstanding Educator Award, to be given to the teacher that has excelled in the classroom, and the Golden Acorn Award, to be presented to an individual who has shown “continued and dedicated service” to the students of MTHS.

Nominations can be made via e-mail to TaraZuehl@outlook.com. Nominations close on Tuesday, May 29.

For more information about the Outstanding Educator Award and a nomination form for the award, click https://mths.edmonds.wednet.edu/UserFiles/Servers/Server_315175/File/Outstanding%20Educator%20Nomination%20Form%202018.pdf.

For more information about the Golden Acorn Award and a nomination form for the award, click https://mths.edmonds.wednet.edu/UserFiles/Servers/Server_315175/File/Golden%20Acorn%20Nomination%20Form%202018.pdf.

–By Doug Petrowski