MTHS to offer nine-session band camp for students looking to improve

The Mountlake Terrace High School Music Department is offering a nine-session summer camp for high school instrumentalists wanting to improve their musicianship.

The MTHS Jazz Collective Band Camp will run each Thursday beginning July 6 through Aug. 31 from 4 – 5:45 p.m. in the MTHS Band Room. The camp fee of $100 is due at the first session on July 6.

The summer camp’s focus will be on “playing by ear,” free playing, traditional jazz improvisation and exploring the connection between the instrument and the musician.

Although attendance to each session is encouraged, missing a session or two isn’t a problem – Steve Treseler, the camp’s main instructor, will blog with updates on what was been covered each week.

The camp will also offer a special summer-long “Cuban Ensemble” session run by Seattle drummer Steve Korn; the opportunity to join this special group is for musicians who play trumpet, trombone, saxophone, piano, bass, guitar, drums or percussion and will cost an additional $100.

To register for the camp, click https://docs.google.com/a/mltnews.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSexUE8EqiEWkkmGFbpymFFO-X37HqRSE7VF4n0PnjielmLOqw/viewform?c=0&w=1

The MTHS Jazz Collective Band Camp will conclude with a concert performance on Aug. 31.

–By Doug Petrowski