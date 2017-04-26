MTHS Music Boosters to host swing dancing event to benefit Essentially Ellington trip



The Mountlake Terrace High School boosters will host a night of swing dancing to help send the Jazz Ensemble 1 to Essentially Ellington.

Admission: $5 ages 5-18 | $10 adults | $25 families

Admission includes swing dance lesson, live performances by Jazz 1 and 2, as well as a dessert buffet. All proceeds will benefit Jazz Ensemble 1’s trip to New York City to compete at Essentially Ellington in May.

The event on Saturday will run from 7-10 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School, 21801 44th Ave. W.

For more information, click here.