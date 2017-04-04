MTHS Key Club helps clean up Mesika trail near Lynnwood civic campus

1 of 2

The Kiwanis Club of Lynnwood and the Kiwanis junior Key Clubs from Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace High Schools removed about 30 wheelbarrows of English ivy, Himalayan blackberries and fallen branches from the Mesika trail on the Lynnwood Civic Center campus on April 1.

It was a Kiwanis One Day event, when Kiwanis and Key Club members go out into the community for a day of service.

“There is a big stack of pulled English ivy, probably 20 feet long by four feet wide by four feet high, and we pulled up a lot of branches,” said David Little, the One Day chairman for the Kiwanis Club of Lynnwood. Volunteers cleared at least a half football field’s worth of land, he said.

“We uncovered and gave light and life to several really neat plants,” he said.

Those plants included a cedar tree, rhododendron and an Oregon grape plant.

The Kiwanis Club of Lynnwood is a service club that helps the community with the SOS: Save Old Spectacles event, scholarships for Edmonds School District students, canned food drives and supporting the Relay For Life Cancer Walk and Clothes For Kids. The club meets at the Lynnwood Fire Station at 7 a.m. Thursdays, and welcomes new members. For more information, go to www.lynnwoodkiwanis.portalbuzz.com

The One Day event generally involves volunteering at a local park, such as the Meadowdale Beach Park, where the club has pulled English ivy for the last three years.

“This is when we get our hands dirty and get out in nature,” Little said. “It was Lynnwood helping Lynnwood.”

–By Laurel Eddy, Kiwanis Club of Lynnwood