MTHS Key Club collects, distributes supplies for local homeless population

1 of 2

The Mountlake Terrace High School Key Club completed a toiletry drive this week, collecting enough materials for 170 individual homeless packs.

For the past four weeks, including over spring break, students have been collecting items from the Mountlake Terrace QFC, as well as items from MTHS staff and families. Then, on Tuesday, April 25, Key Club members sorted, boxed and bagged items for various local agencies including the local teen shelter Cocoon House, Pathways for Women in Lynnwood, and Edmonds School District homeless or in-need high school students.

Items collected include hair and personal care items, bathing and shaving materials, feminine hygiene products and baby care products.

Altogether, there were 90 boxes, 14 trash bags and 170 individual homeless packs worth of products collected. Deliveries to those in need happened after school.

“Thanks to everyone who contributed products, time or support to the kids in any way,” said Kimberly Nelson, MTHS Key Club adviser.