MTHS jazz bands to perform Thursday night

The Mountlake Terrace High School Music Department hopes to warm the hearts – and ears – of jazz lovers this chilly week with a free concert at the school.

The MTHS Jazz 1 and Jazz 2 bands, under the direction of Darin Faul, will be in concert on Thursday, Jan. 12, in the school’s theater; the bands hit the stage at 7:00 p.m.

In addition to Thursday night’s jazz concert, student musicians at Mountlake Terrace High School will be busy this week as the pep band will be adding to the spirit at two Hawk sporting events; on Tuesday, Jan. 10, the pep band will be playing during the boys’ home basketball game versus Oak Harbor, then will be back in the school gym on Friday, Jan. 13, for the Terrace girls’ home basketball game versus Meadowdale.

Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Avenue West.

–By Doug Petrowski