MTHS jazz band to perform at 22nd Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz concert

Mountlake Terrace High School’s jazz band is once again playing at Starbucks’s Hot Java Cool Jazz event at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle. The concert begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 17.

Other schools participating in the program are Bellevue, Edmonds-Woodway, Garfield and Roosevelt high schools.

All ticket sales from this concert will go to the performing schools’ music programs.

Tickets cost $22 and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at this link. However, to ensure your entire ticket purchase benefits Mountlake Terrace High School, buy your ticket from Cedar Plaza – Mountlake Terrace, which is located at 22805 44th Ave. W.

The Paramount Theatre is located at 911 Pine St. in Seattle.