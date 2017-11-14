MTHS Jazz Band to play alongside Ari Hoenig Trio on Friday, Nov. 17

The Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Band will perform a special concert on Friday, Nov. 17 with professional drummers Ari Hoenig, Nitai Hershovits and Or Bareket. This will be the Ari Hoenig Trio’s only concert in the south Snohomish County area as they pass through.

The event will be held at the Mountlake Terrace High School Theater, located at 21801 44th Ave. W. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m.

The concert is appropriate for all ages. Tickets cost $15 for adults, $7 for students, or $40 for a family package of two adults and two children. Click here to buy tickets online.

The Ari Hoenig Trio has played throughout the United States, Europe, Japan and South America, and is currently on a West Coast tour of the U.S. with stops in Washington, Oregon and California.

In addition to performing, Hoenig teaches privately and at New York University and the New School for Social Research in New York City. The musician also produces educational material specifically in the field of percussion. While in Mountlake Terrace, Hoenig and his trio members will be conducting an afternoon workshop for student musicians at the high school in addition to performing in the evening concert.

For more information about the event, email MTHSJazzParents@gmail.com. For more information about Ari Hoenig, click www.arihoenig.com.

–With reporting by Doug Petrowski