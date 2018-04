1 of 3

The Mountlake Terrace High School Honor Society is hosting a baby goods drive outside Albertsons and QFC in Mountlake Terrace to benefit local mothers in need.

Collection will be ongoing through Saturday, April 21.

Requested items include diapers, wipes and formula.

QFC is located at 22803 44th Ave. W. Albertsons is located at 4301 212th St. S.W.