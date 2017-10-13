MTHS Holiday Bazaar seeks vendors

The 2017 MTHS Holiday Bazaar is coming soon and organizers are inviting crafters, artists, specialty bakers and other vendors to register now for display space at the event.

The bazaar, one of the biggest in the area, is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School. Registration fees collected for the event benefit the school’s Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA).

Table rentals for the bazaar are $45 each or $85 for two tables; spaces with access to electrical outlets are available but limited in number.

For more information on the holiday bazaar, e-mail mthsbazaar@gmail.com.

–By Doug Petrowski