MTHS to hold Goodwill ‘Fill the Truck’ donation drive benefitting PTSA

The Mountlake Terrace High School PTSA is hosting another Goodwill Industries “Fill the Truck” donation drive on Saturday, Jan. 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A Goodwill collection truck will be at Mountlake Terrace High School accepting donations of clothing, electronics, small furniture, housewares, collectables and other items during the drive. Once the truck is filled, the MTHS PTSA will receive a check from Goodwill in exchange for hosting the event.

For a full list of what Goodwill can and can’t accept as donations on Saturday, click http://mths.edmonds.wednet.edu/news/what_s_new/goodwill_donation_drive.

Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave. W.

–By Doug Petrowski