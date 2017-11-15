MTHS to hold 24th Annual Jam Session Tuesday, Nov. 21

Fans can get their first look at the 2017-2018 Mountlake Terrace Hawks boys and girls basketball teams as the school hosts the 24th annual Jam Session on Tuesday, Nov. 21, from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Jam Session XXIV will feature introductions of the two Hawk squads with scrimmages to see the players in action. The event will also include players participating in a three-point shoot-out and a slam dunk contest.

Jam Session will also feature an alumni showcase scrimmage, performances by the Terrace cheer squad and the school’s hip hop team, and appearances by DJ Tilt and Terrace mascot Herky. Fans will be able to get in on the action with contests and giveaways.

Tickets for the evening of hoops and fun will be available at the door for $5 or $3 with a canned food item for the school’s current food drive.

Jam Session XXIV is sponsored by the Mountlake Terrace High School ASB, The Hawkeye, Sound Music Publications, DJ Tilt, Wilcox Construction, Sorelli Pizza, Las Espuelas and MLTnews.