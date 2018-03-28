MTHS Hawkeye seeks donations to support student journalism

The Mountlake Terrace High School Hawkeye, the school’s award-winning student-run newspaper, is seeking donations in support of student journalism.
The fundraising drive, available at this link, is open through next week.
According to the fundraiser’s website, donations will help support:
- Sustaining and furthering exemplary student journalism
- Ensuring all journalism students can participate
- Registration fees for state and national conventions
- Travel to state and national conventions
To learn more about the Hawkeye or to donate, click here.