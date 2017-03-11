MTHS Hawkeye editor wins Washington Journalist of the Year

1 of 2

Stephi Smith, a senior at Mountlake Terrace High Schoola and the Hawkeye’s executive editor, was named the Washington Journalism Education Association’s Journalist of the Year on Friday, March 10.

Along with the title, the award also includes a $2,000 scholarship.

Smith was nominated by the Hawkeye‘s teacher advisor Vincent DeMiero.

“Stephi truly has grown as an outstanding leader, an excellent reporter, a relentless researcher and as a wonderful manager,” DeMiero wrote in his letter of recommendation for the award. “Currently the executive editor, Stephi manages a diverse staff of 45-plus student journalists while overseeing both the print and digital products the publication produces. This includes a print newspaper, a dynamic website, nearly a dozen social media outlets, several student-produced podcasts and a live-streaming service.”

“When I look at Stephi’s portfolio, I’m stunned – in all my years as a working journalist, my portfolio pales in comparison to the breadth of her coverage in just the past few years,” DeMiero continues.

The Hawkeye and its staff are not strangers to accolades. The publication has won dozens of awards, including the First Amendment Press Freedom Award for the third year in a row.

After graduation, Smith plans to attend the University of Missouri, a highly ranked school for journalism.

For more about Smith and the award, click here to read the Hawkeye‘s story.