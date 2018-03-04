MTHS graduate turned Huskey honored during ceremony before Huskey-Oregon game

Mountlake Terrace High school 2014 graduate Greg Bowman was honored as a senior of the University of Washington Husky men’s basketball team prior to the start of the Husky-Oregon Ducks game on March 3.

Bowman, along with fellow senior and 2014 graduate of Glacier Peak High School Dan Kingma, were subjects of a special video presentation and were presented with framed UW jerseys during Senior Day ceremonies held at Alaska Airlines Arena prior to the final home game of the Husky season.

Bowman has been a four-year member of the Huskies men’s basketball team after making the squad as a walk-on his freshman year in 2014-2015.

Bowman ranks second in the Mountlake Terrace Hawks record book with 275 rebounds in a season and third with 462 points in a season; both marks were set during Bowman’s senior year with the Hawks in 2013-2014.

The 2017-2018 Huskies have an record of 20-11 heading into the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Las Vegas. Washington opens the tourney on Wednesday, March 7, with a 6 p.m. game against the Oregon State Beavers.

To view video of the March 3 Senior Day ceremonies, click https://www.seattletimes.com/sports/uw-husky-basketball/video-uw-huskies-senior-day-ceremonies-with-dan-kingma-greg-bowman/ courtesy of our online news partner The Seattle Times.

To read a story from our online news partner The Seattle Times about the UW basketball career of Bowman, click https://www.seattletimes.com/sports/uw-husky-basketball/huskies-dan-kingma-and-greg-bowman-endured-ups-and-downs-to-make-it-to-senior-day.

–By Doug Petrowski