Western Washington University student Skylar Schank of Lynnwood has received the $1,500 Matthew Gaphni Memorial Scholarship for the 2017-2018 academic year.

The Matthew Gaphni Memorial Scholarship is awarded to hardworking students with a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Schank graduated from Mountlake Terrace High School in 2017 and is an incoming freshman at Western. Schank plans to major in Psychology and hopes to become a criminal psychologist.