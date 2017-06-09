MTHS golfers honored in this month’s Athlete Highlights

The Mountlake Terrace High School Sports Booster Club (SBC) is honoring the Hawk golf teams with this month’s Athlete Highlights program.

Reagan Stickney has been singled out to represent the Hawk girls’ golf squad on the SBC Athlete Highlights posters now on display around Mountlake Terrace. The junior has been a member of the team every year since her freshman year.

All six participants on the Hawk boys’ team – Drew Charlton, Andrew Daly, Emmett Johnson, Jacob Largent, Brandon Nguyen and Morgan Subert – are being recognized this month for their commitment to the sport.

To view all the MTHS student athletes selected for the SBC Athlete Highlights program during this and in previous school years, click http://www.eteamz.com/mthssportsboosterclub/handouts/index.cfm?cat=221812&subsite=5484680#2534243.