MTHS Drama to present ‘Insanity of Mary Girard’ March 31-April 1

The Mountlake Terrace High School Drama Department will present two performances of its latest production, The Insanity of Mary Girard by Lanie Robertson, on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1. Showtimes are 7 p.m.; tickets are $5 and will be available at the door.

The drama, set in 1790, follows the plight of a young woman committed to an asylum by her husband after she is impregnated by another man. While in the asylum, Mary is haunted by the “furies” that dance around her and impersonate people from her past.

A cast of 16 Terrace students bring the play to life on a dark stage with haunting effects.

Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801-44th Ave. W.