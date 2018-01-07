MTHS drama presents ‘The Robber Bridegroom’ starting Jan. 10

1 of 3

The Mountlake Terrace High School Drama Department will be taking theater-goers on a rollicking ride to 18th-century backwoods Mississippi this week as their production of “The Robber Bridegroom” opens on Wednesday, Jan. 10 in the school theater.

The musical will be presented Wednesday through Saturday, Jan. 13, with performances each night at 7 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door for $10 and $8 for senior citizens, students with a valid ASB card and children 12 and younger.

MTHS senior Michael Wollan plays Robin Hood-like Jamie Lockhart, a backwoods rogue who comes across as a southern gentleman by day but a conniving bandit by night. While attempting to swindle wealthy plantation owner Clemment Musgrave, Lockhart unwittingly falls for the man’s beautiful daughter Rosamund, played by Aurora Baker.

The southern-fried romp will thrill theater-goers with upbeat music, laughter, romance, schemes of deception, a talking raven and a head kept in a trunk (yes, a head – that talks – kept in a trunk).

The Mountlake Terrace High School Theater is located inside the high school at 21801 44th Ave. W.

–By Doug Petrowski