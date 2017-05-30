MTHS Drama Department to open ‘Leading Ladies’ production this week

1 of 3

This week the Mountlake Terrace High School Drama Department will present their final stage production of the 2016-2017 school year, the 2004 Ken Ludwig comedy Leading Ladies.

Performances are set for Thursday, June 1, through Saturday, June 3, at 7 p.m. each night; tickets are $5 and will be available at the door.

The comedy, set in the 1950’s, is about two Shakespearean actors – Jack Gable and Leo Clark – who, while on tour through Amish country, hear of an old lady about to die and leave her fortune to two long lost English nephews, “Max” and “Steve.” Gable and Clarks scheme to impersonate the two and inherit the lady’s wealth, but then learn the younger relatives are not nephews, but actually nieces “Maxine” and “Stephanie.” Despite the news, the two actors decide to continue with their plot, determined not to let gender (or love) spoil their plan.

Leading Ladies is being performed in the theater of Mountlake Terrace High School, 21801 44th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.

–By Doug Petrowski