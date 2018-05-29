MTHS Drama Department presenting ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ May 31-June 2

1 of 4

With a little bit of magic and music — and a whole lot of fun — the Mountlake Terrace High School Drama Department is prepared to take theater-goers to the edge of Neverland this week.

The MTHS drama students will present three performances of Peter and the Starcatcher beginning on Thursday, May 31 and continue each night to Saturday, June 2. Each show, staged in the school’s theater, will begin at 7 p.m.

Peter and the Starcatcher is a prequel to the story of Peter Pan and is based upon the children’s book by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson. The play tells the story of how a nameless orphan becomes the celebrated hero that is the Boy Who Would Not Grow Up, but not before interacting with sailors and Naval officers, mermaids and island natives, and dreaded pirates, including the one that would become Captain Hook.

Admission to Peter and the Starcatcher, the final production of the MTHS Drama Department this school year, is $7; $5 for students with valid ASB card, senior citizens and children ages 13 and younger. Tickets will be available at the door.